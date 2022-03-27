Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reiterated their sector perform rating on shares of Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 125 ($1.65) price objective on the stock.

JSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.30) price objective on shares of Johnson Service Group in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of JSG stock opened at GBX 116 ($1.53) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £516.50 million and a PE ratio of 77.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 141.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 139.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01. Johnson Service Group has a 12 month low of GBX 103 ($1.36) and a 12 month high of GBX 182.80 ($2.41).

In related news, insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 109 ($1.43) per share, with a total value of £27,250 ($35,874.14).

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

