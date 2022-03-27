Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF) Price Target Raised to C$6.75

Journey Energy (OTCMKTS:JRNGF – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$5.75 to C$6.75 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Journey Energy stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. Journey Energy has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $4.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.15.

Journey Energy Company Profile

Journey Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas. Its activities include drilling on its existing core lands, implementing water flood projects, and executing on accretive acquisitions. The company was founded on June 26, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

