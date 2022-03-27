JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Persimmon (LON:PSN) Price Target to GBX 2,830

Persimmon (LON:PSN – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,580 ($47.13) to GBX 2,830 ($37.26) in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.02% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,090 ($40.68) target price on shares of Persimmon in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,648 ($34.86) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Persimmon from GBX 3,410 ($44.89) to GBX 3,440 ($45.29) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,250 ($29.62) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Persimmon currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,050.45 ($40.16).

Shares of PSN stock opened at GBX 2,096 ($27.59) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,356.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,600.53. Persimmon has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,101.55 ($27.67) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,272 ($43.08). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

In related news, insider Dean K. Finch sold 7,102 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,271 ($29.90), for a total value of £161,286.42 ($212,330.73). Also, insider Joanna Place acquired 3,907 shares of Persimmon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,559 ($33.69) per share, with a total value of £99,980.13 ($131,622.08).

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

