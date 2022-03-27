JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) Stock Holdings Cut by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 4.0% of Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $8,728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 15,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 33,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.51.

