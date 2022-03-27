JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY) Short Interest Down 70.5% in March

JTEKT Co. (OTCMKTS:JTEKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 70.5% from the February 28th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

JTEKT stock remained flat at $$22.44 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.03 and its 200-day moving average is $27.21. JTEKT has a 1 year low of $22.34 and a 1 year high of $27.76.

JTEKT Corporation manufactures and sells steering systems, driveline components, bearings, machine tools, electronic control devices, home accessory equipment, etc. It offers steering systems, such as electric power steering, hydraulic power steering, and unit components; driveline components, including driveshaft, propeller shaft, couplings, and Torsen limited slip differential products; wheels, such as hub units; engine and peripheral parts that include damper pulley; and transmission products, such as electric pump for idle-stop system and solenoid valves.

