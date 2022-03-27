Judges Scientific’s (JDG) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Shares of LON:JDG opened at GBX 7,600 ($100.05) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £480.17 million and a PE ratio of 47.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.13, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,249.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 7,633.88. Judges Scientific has a 1 year low of GBX 5,700 ($75.04) and a 1 year high of GBX 8,800 ($115.85).

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a GBX 47 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is an increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $19.00. Judges Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 0.35%.

Judges Scientific plc manufactures and sells scientific instruments. The company operates through two segments, Materials Sciences and Vacuum. It offers engineering teaching and research equipment for universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems for food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.