Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.58

Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:JUN3 – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €24.58 ($27.01) and last traded at €24.96 ($27.43), with a volume of 673498 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €25.54 ($28.07).
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €34.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of €40.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68.
Jungheinrich Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (ETR:JUN3)
