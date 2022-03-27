K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Acquires Shares of 125,000 Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Springwater Special Situations Corp (NASDAQ:SWSS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWSS. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth approximately $215,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth approximately $1,202,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,064,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,825,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Springwater Special Situations during the third quarter worth approximately $2,200,000. 25.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWSS stock opened at $9.83 on Friday. Springwater Special Situations Corp has a twelve month low of $9.71 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81.

Springwater Special Situations Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Springwater Special Situations Corp. is based in New York.

