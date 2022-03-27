K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Has $1.03 Million Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 101.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,391,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,630,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $361,235,000 after acquiring an additional 550,558 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 22,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 28.1% in the third quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 212,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter.

GDX stock opened at $38.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $32.54. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $40.26.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

