K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 10,000 ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PUMP. US Bancorp DE grew its position in ProPetro by 129.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of ProPetro in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $357,630.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PUMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $12.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. R. F. Lafferty raised their target price on shares of ProPetro from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ProPetro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $14.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.51 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $16.05.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $246.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.27 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 6.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

ProPetro Profile (Get Rating)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.