K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Purchases Shares of 46,500 MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 46,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the fourth quarter valued at about $829,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $1,454,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in MAG Silver during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in MAG Silver by 6.3% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 107,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.55% of the company’s stock.

MAG Silver stock opened at $17.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 212.75 and a beta of 1.10. MAG Silver Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13.

MAG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut MAG Silver from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut MAG Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on MAG Silver from C$28.50 to C$28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.50.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

