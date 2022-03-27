K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc Takes $459,000 Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 5,250 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 41,773 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 22,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Oracle by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 27,629 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at $331,000. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in shares of Oracle by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 13,028 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,455 shares during the period. 42.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $110.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $92.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.23.

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.27, for a total transaction of $2,678,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $83.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $81.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $66.76 and a 12-month high of $106.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Oracle had a negative return on equity of 383.80% and a net margin of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.04%.

Oracle announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Fusion cloud advertising and customer experience, and NetSuite applications suite.

