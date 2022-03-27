Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kamada from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ KMDA opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day moving average is $5.92. Kamada has a twelve month low of $5.11 and a twelve month high of $6.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Kamada ( NASDAQ:KMDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Kamada had a negative return on equity of 0.91% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Kamada will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kamada during the third quarter worth $141,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Kamada by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 156,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $828,000 after buying an additional 62,345 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Kamada by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 9,701 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Kamada by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 927,474 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 22,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Kamada by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 52,003 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

Kamada Ltd. engages in the development and production of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Proprietary Products and Distribution. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the supply of plasma-based products for clinical use.

