Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF) Short Interest Update

Karora Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRRGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 608,400 shares, an increase of 145.9% from the February 28th total of 247,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS KRRGF opened at $4.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.55. Karora Resources has a twelve month low of $2.35 and a twelve month high of $5.39.

KRRGF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.00 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Desjardins lifted their target price on Karora Resources from C$6.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Karora Resources, Inc is a mineral resource company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of base metal and platinum group metal properties. Its gold producing operations are the Beta Hunt Mine and the Higginsville. The company was founded on December 13, 2006 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

