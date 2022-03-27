KCS Wealth Advisory Makes New $341,000 Investment in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 949 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $341,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 100.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,210,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,491,346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113,096 shares during the period. BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 24.1% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,642,367 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,657,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,878 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $312,315,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the third quarter valued at approximately $306,654,000. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $455.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.20.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $349.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $305.61 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $357.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $352.06. The company has a market capitalization of $341.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.09.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 122.90% and a net margin of 46.00%. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that permits the company to buyback $8.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 155,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.74, for a total value of $59,502,724.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 480,490 shares of company stock valued at $181,379,981 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

