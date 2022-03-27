KCS Wealth Advisory Takes Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

KCS Wealth Advisory bought a new stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank grew its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,931,000 after purchasing an additional 214,425 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in AbbVie by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 515,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,087,000 after purchasing an additional 39,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its stake in AbbVie by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $161.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $146.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $284.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.80. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.84 and a 1-year high of $161.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is currently 87.44%.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. UBS Group lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on AbbVie from $133.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.31.
In other news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094 in the last ninety days. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.
