Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Decreases Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the period. Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.74 on Friday, hitting $98.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,071,710. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $86.72 and a twelve month high of $105.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.58.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 26.84%. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

