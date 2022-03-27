Keating Investment Counselors Inc. Invests $6.81 Million in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Keating Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 137,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000. TotalEnergies accounts for about 3.0% of Keating Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TTE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. AlphaValue raised shares of TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. HSBC cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.14.

Shares of TTE stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.48. 2,107,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,982,995. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $60.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.27. The company has a market cap of $136.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be issued a $0.544 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.89%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.