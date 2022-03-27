Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Short Interest Update

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of Keppel stock opened at $9.66 on Friday. Keppel has a 1 year low of $7.19 and a 1 year high of $9.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

