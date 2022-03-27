Kercheville Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,950 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of ImmunoGen worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IMGN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmunoGen by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 160,133 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 32,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in ImmunoGen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 86,902 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 41,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 128,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

IMGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered ImmunoGen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of ImmunoGen in a report on Friday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of ImmunoGen from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ImmunoGen presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.25.

IMGN traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.26. 2,684,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,842,165. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.90. The stock has a market cap of $939.46 million, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 1.28. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.75.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.93 million. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 199.41% and a negative return on equity of 98.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 67.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. The company's product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha (FRa), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Pivekimab sunirine, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating acute myeloid leukemia and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

