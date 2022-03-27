Kercheville Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kercheville Advisors LLC increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,111 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 1.1% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the third quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock traded up $1.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $241.58. 2,134,771 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,404,958. The company has a market capitalization of $179.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.61. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $271.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $245.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.10.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.98%.

In other McDonald’s news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.75.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

