Kercheville Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)

Kercheville Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Denbury by 885.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Denbury stock traded up $5.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.01. 932,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 642,745. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.01 and a beta of 3.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. Denbury Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.44 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Denbury ( NYSE:DEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. Denbury had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 4.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Denbury Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Denbury from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Denbury in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Denbury from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Roth Capital raised Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.42.

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

