Kercheville Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,359 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $687,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,587 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 305,600 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $6,989,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, Argyle Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Argyle Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,850 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.89.

In other Halliburton news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joe D. Rainey sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $399,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,772 shares of company stock worth $6,384,607. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAL traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $38.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,793,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,040,192. The company has a market capitalization of $34.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $17.82 and a fifty-two week high of $39.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.87.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. Halliburton’s revenue was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

