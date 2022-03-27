Kercheville Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WM. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Waste Management by 6.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,708,763 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,634,000 after buying an additional 239,990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Waste Management by 15.0% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 177,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,935,000 after buying an additional 23,256 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2.0% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in Waste Management by 21.3% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 1,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total value of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock valued at $1,601,255. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WM traded up $1.24 on Friday, reaching $156.28. 1,106,828 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,042,173. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of $64.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.86. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 10.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.47%.

WM has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price target on the stock. Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.88.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

