Kercheville Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Kercheville Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CAT. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,034 shares of company stock worth $10,166,136. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $260.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.35.

CAT stock traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $223.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,581,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,395,232. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $119.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.67 and a fifty-two week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

