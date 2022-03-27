Kercheville Advisors LLC Sells 1,840 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Kercheville Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,304 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Blackstone makes up approximately 3.9% of Kercheville Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Kercheville Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $8,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Blackstone by 86.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Blackstone by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 45.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on BX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackstone from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Blackstone to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $4,121,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock valued at $37,879,695. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BX traded down $1.90 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $123.80. The company had a trading volume of 2,681,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,806. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.41 and a 52 week high of $149.78. The firm has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.21, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.68.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

