Kestra Advisory Services LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:PDEC – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned 0.55% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 21,206 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $476,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $3,166,000. BCS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $777,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December during the 4th quarter worth about $4,245,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 13,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,770. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – December has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $31.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.96.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.