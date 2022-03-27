Kestra Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,110 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HPQ. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of HP by 6.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,708,669 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $511,869,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,822 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of HP by 65.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,468,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 978,719 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its position in shares of HP by 494.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,487 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $31,751,000 after acquiring an additional 965,427 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of HP by 6.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,935,707 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $436,002,000 after acquiring an additional 960,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of HP by 15.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,185,166 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $216,919,000 after acquiring an additional 954,717 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HPQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of HP from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of HP from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.86.

Shares of HP stock traded up $1.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,385,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,713,318. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.98. HP Inc. has a one year low of $26.11 and a one year high of $39.65. The stock has a market cap of $41.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.98.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.52 billion. HP had a net margin of 10.05% and a negative return on equity of 164.36%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.86%.

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $168,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.84, for a total transaction of $1,286,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 105,813 shares of company stock worth $3,839,309. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

