Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $1.21 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,884 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BBY. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 26,301 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,780,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Best Buy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,332 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,620 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its position in Best Buy by 4.0% in the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 2,324 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Best Buy by 34.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 362 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Best Buy alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on BBY shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

In other news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 36,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,754 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY traded down $0.41 on Friday, reaching $96.30. 1,679,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,101,989. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $98.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.98. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.58 and a 12 month high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 63.23%. The firm had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

Best Buy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.