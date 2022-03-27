Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 23.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,112 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CBRE Group by 9.8% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $171.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

CBRE stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $90.24. 1,826,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,217,205. The company has a market capitalization of $29.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.31 and a fifty-two week high of $111.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.88.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.16 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 24.38%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 7,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $725,788.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Emma E. Giamartino sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.68, for a total transaction of $27,013.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,381 shares of company stock worth $4,209,073. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

