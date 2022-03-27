Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,345 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,081 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 12,953 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 555 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WYNN traded down $1.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.27. 1,643,110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,026,460. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a one year low of $66.33 and a one year high of $137.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.83. The company has a market cap of $9.30 billion, a PE ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 2.31.

Wynn Resorts ( NASDAQ:WYNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.45) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on WYNN shares. Union Gaming Research raised their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $131.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

