Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 770 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,719 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $1,173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYB. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 317.6% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 15,246 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 228.8% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 653,026 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,287,000 after purchasing an additional 454,429 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth about $10,774,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 20.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,061 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 17,734 shares during the period. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.4% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 33,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LYB. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. HSBC raised LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.75.

Shares of NYSE LYB traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $107.69. 1,164,734 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,048,370. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.17 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $99.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.18 billion. The business’s revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.00%.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

