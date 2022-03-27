Kestra Advisory Services LLC Sells 7,996 Shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,608 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 7,996 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Lyft were worth $1,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LYFT. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 15.2% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,842,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $259,501,000 after purchasing an additional 640,410 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 7.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,588,945 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $353,102,000 after purchasing an additional 484,642 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609,621 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $193,185,000 after purchasing an additional 333,285 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $15,206,000. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lyft in the third quarter worth $13,398,000. 80.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lyft in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $77.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lyft from $72.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lyft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

In other news, insider Kristin Sverchek sold 8,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $399,096.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 24,410 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,887 in the last three months. 5.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $1.47 on Friday, reaching $37.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,393,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,796,515. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.07 billion, a PE ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 1.84. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $33.94 and a one year high of $65.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.36 and its 200 day moving average is $44.23.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.10. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 57.94% and a negative net margin of 31.46%. The company had revenue of $969.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.01) earnings per share. Lyft’s revenue was up 70.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of an online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

