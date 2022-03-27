Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its stake in MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) by 37.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,479 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,900 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in MannKind were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MNKD. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in shares of MannKind by 204.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MannKind during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Alejandro Galindo acquired 36,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.71 per share, with a total value of $99,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony C. Hooper acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.71 per share, for a total transaction of $108,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 79,945 shares of company stock valued at $218,052 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised MannKind to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut MannKind from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on MannKind from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MannKind has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.50.

MannKind stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,921,058 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,570,352. MannKind Co. has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.21. The company has a market capitalization of $873.75 million, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 1.96.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $12.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that MannKind Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MannKind Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutic products for diseases, such as diabetes and cancer. The company was founded by Alfred E. Mann on February 14, 1991 and is headquartered in Danbury, CT.

