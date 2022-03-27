Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New $205,000 Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 6,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Equitable by 714.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Equitable by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 26,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 43,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total transaction of $1,060,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.74, for a total transaction of $253,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 138,725 shares of company stock worth $4,572,222. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Equitable stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.08. 2,339,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,803,973. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.53 and a twelve month high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.58.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.15%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. TheStreet cut shares of Equitable from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Equitable from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equitable in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Equitable to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and comprises two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

