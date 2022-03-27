Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Friday, hitting $156.56. 3,539,303 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,176. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.35. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $140.36 and a 52-week high of $160.38.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

