Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Keysight Technologies’ earnings. Keysight Technologies posted earnings of $1.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 16%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.10. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $7.93. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Keysight Technologies.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.10. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 18.98% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on KEYS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, February 7th. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.69.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.62, for a total value of $319,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Keysight Technologies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,896,462 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,695,798,000 after buying an additional 1,463,852 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after buying an additional 247,231 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Keysight Technologies by 12.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,282,573 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,004,000 after purchasing an additional 257,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 122.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,616,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $265,529,000 after acquiring an additional 889,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $160.11 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 2.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.47. Keysight Technologies has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $209.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

