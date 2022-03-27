Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Kinetik Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 15,335 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 146,554 shares.The stock last traded at $69.50 and had previously closed at $68.75.

KNTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. US Capital Advisors upgraded Kinetik from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kinetik in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, major shareholder Corp Apache sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $232,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

About Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK)

Altus Midstream Co engages in the ownership of gas gathering, processing, and transmission assets. It focuses on the Permian Basin of West Texas. The company was founded on December 12, 2016 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

