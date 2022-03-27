Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Acquires 566 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 167.3% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,497,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,295,000 after purchasing an additional 937,543 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 9.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,092,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,135,000 after purchasing an additional 92,403 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 763,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 88,433 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 103.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 756,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,067,000 after purchasing an additional 385,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 189.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 710,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,323,000 after acquiring an additional 464,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $61.30 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.07. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.91 and a fifty-two week high of $63.67.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.