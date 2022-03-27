Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Boosts Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 43,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 161.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,484 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Energy Transfer during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 390.6% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Energy Transfer during the third quarter worth $54,000. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ET opened at $10.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.42. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $7.62 and a 12-month high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

