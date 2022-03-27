Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $174,000 Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 377.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,071 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 206.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 246.9% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 82.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $61.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.07. The company has a market cap of $85.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.63 and a fifty-two week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.05%.

In other news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.40.

Mondelez International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.