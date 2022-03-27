Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Has $38,000 Position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 527 shares during the quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $38,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDGR. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 103,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 117,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,088,000 after purchasing an additional 17,572 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Schrödinger by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SDGR. Citigroup began coverage on Schrödinger in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Schrödinger from $87.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.14.

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $33.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.58. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $81.49.

About Schrödinger (Get Rating)

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.