Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Sells 100 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 399 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,845,669 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $917,237,000 after buying an additional 10,064 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 10.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,359,950 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $803,869,000 after buying an additional 322,892 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 3.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,042,990 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $488,785,000 after purchasing an additional 75,416 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,815,223 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $434,292,000 after purchasing an additional 26,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 185.7% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,568,070 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $384,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,183 shares during the last quarter. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $283.36 on Friday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $271.34 and its 200 day moving average is $273.53.

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.08. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.28% and a net margin of 26.97%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 40.92%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $316.00 to $337.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $320.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $262.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO James A. Squires sold 62,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.36, for a total transaction of $16,937,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total value of $185,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,580 shares of company stock worth $17,379,914. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers to and from the rest of the United States.

