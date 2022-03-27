Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VTIP opened at $51.59 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $50.59 and a one year high of $52.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.79.

