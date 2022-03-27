KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC) Short Interest Update

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. (NYSE:KAHC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,100 shares, a decline of 58.0% from the February 28th total of 31,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 14.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 4,427 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I by 400.0% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Cohanzick Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the third quarter valued at about $76,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KKR Acquisition Holdings I during the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP purchased a new stake in KKR Acquisition Holdings I in the third quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KAHC stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.80. The stock had a trading volume of 201,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,619. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.76. KKR Acquisition Holdings I has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $10.03.

KKR Acquisition Holdings I Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

