Klever (KLV) Reaches Market Cap of $93.50 Million

Klever (KLV) traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. Klever has a market capitalization of $93.50 million and approximately $4.60 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Klever has traded up 33.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0275 or 0.00000061 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002232 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001876 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.43 or 0.00047812 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,171.34 or 0.07075430 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,828.66 or 1.00015122 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.17 or 0.00047224 BTC.

Klever Profile

Klever launched on August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Klever’s official website is www.klever.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Klever Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

