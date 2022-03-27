Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50.

Klöckner & Co SE engages in the production and distribution of steel and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Kloeckner Metals US, Kloeckner Metals Services Europe, Kloeckner Metals Switzerland, and Kloeckner Metals Distribution Europe. Its products include flat steel products, long steel products, tubes and hollow sections, stainless and high-grade steel, and aluminum.

