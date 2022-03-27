Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Cheuvreux

Klöckner & Co SE (OTCMKTS:KLKNF – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Cheuvreux from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS KLKNF opened at $11.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.50 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75. Klöckner & Co SE has a 1-year low of $11.50 and a 1-year high of $11.50.
Klöckner & Co SE Company Profile (Get Rating)
