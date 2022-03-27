Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Downgraded by Bloom Burton

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Bloom Burton from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Knight Therapeutics to a “hold” rating and set a C$5.30 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Knight Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.05.

GUD stock opened at C$5.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.92. Knight Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$5.01 and a 1-year high of C$5.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.35. The firm has a market cap of C$636.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.84.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada and internationally. It offers Bijuva for the treatment of moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms associated with menopause in women with intact uterus; IMVEXXY to treat postmenopausal moderate to severe dyspareunia; IBSRELA for the treatment of irritable bowel syndrome with constipation in adults; TRELSTAR to treat advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; ILUVIEN for the treatment of vision loss due to diabetic macular oedema; and NERLYNX to treat early-stage breast cancer.

