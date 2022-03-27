Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY) Given New €85.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:KNRRY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from €97.00 ($106.59) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

KNRRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from €95.00 ($104.40) to €88.00 ($96.70) in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Nord/LB raised Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.33.

KNRRY stock opened at $19.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.11. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.09 and a 52-week high of $33.89.

Knorr-Bremse AG engages in the manufacture and sale of braking systems for rail and commercial vehicles. It operates through the Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems segments. The Rail Vehicle Systems segment supplies products and services for local public transport vehicles, such as metros, light rail vehicles (LRV), freight cars, locomotives, regional and high-speed trains, and monorails.

