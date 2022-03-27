Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Saturday morning.

Shares of Koss stock opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $75.49 million, a PE ratio of 412.71 and a beta of -1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day moving average of $12.42. Koss has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $43.92.

Get Koss alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Koss in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Koss during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Koss by 897.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,372 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Koss by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Koss by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

Koss Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of stereo headphones and accessories. Its products include wireless, ear clip, over ear, and on ear earphones, Bluetooth speaker and cushions, cases, cables and apparel accessories. The company was founded by John C. Koss Sr. in 1971 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.